Reading Water Quality in Salmon Creek

Join Adrianna Hirtler, Biomonitoring Coordinator for the Community Science Institute, to find out how you can actually “read a stream” to assess water quality by looking at the amazing diversity of life found underneath cobble-sized rocks in riffles. You’ll learn how to recognize some of the major groups of organisms that can help anyone do a DIY assessment of water quality in any rocky bottomed stream and we’ll explore a live stream sample from Salmon Creek.

