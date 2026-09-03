Reading Water Quality in Salmon Creek
Reading Water Quality in Salmon Creek
Join Adrianna Hirtler, Biomonitoring Coordinator for the Community Science Institute, to find out how you can actually “read a stream” to assess water quality by looking at the amazing diversity of life found underneath cobble-sized rocks in riffles. You’ll learn how to recognize some of the major groups of organisms that can help anyone do a DIY assessment of water quality in any rocky bottomed stream and we’ll explore a live stream sample from Salmon Creek.
Lansing Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Salt Point
Artist Group Info
roberthrieger@gmail.com
Lansing Town Hall
29 Auburn RoadLansing, New York 14882
607-283-3032
roberthrieger@gmail.com