Rootstock - Finger Lakes Youth Music Festival
Rootstock - Finger Lakes Youth Music Festival
Rootstock is the premier youth music festival in the Finger Lakes. It is sponsored and organized by New Roots Charter School and GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance. Rootstock features solo acts, bands, and dance troupes with styles ranging from hiphop to punk to jazz. The event will also feature young entrepreneurs offering their handmade products at the Youth Entrepreneurship Market.
Bernie Milton Pavilion
12:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
New Roots Charter School
6078829220
mmazza@newrootsschool.org
Bernie Milton Pavilion
198-100 N Tioga StIthaca, New York 14850