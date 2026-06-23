Senator Lea Webb Community Office Hours
Senator Lea Webb Community Office Hours
Please join the Office of New York State Senator Lea Webb for “Community Office Hours” on July 14th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Kellogg Free Library located at 5681 Telephone Rd, Cincinnatus, NY 13040. Senator Webb’s constituent services team will be on hand to assist the community with issues they are experiencing, including unemployment, housing, healthcare, utility bills, EBT/WIC/SNAP, and more. Senator Webb is partnering with Family & Children’s Counseling as well as the Cortland Mental Health Department to provide resources to the community.
Kellogg Free Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
NYS Senator Lea Webb
607-773-8771
leawebb@nysenate.gov
Kellogg Free Library
5681 Telephone Rd, Cincinnatus, NY 13040Cincinnatus, New York 13040
(607) 863-4300
director@kelloggfreelibrary.org