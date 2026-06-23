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Senator Lea Webb Community Office Hours

Senator Lea Webb Community Office Hours

Please join the Office of New York State Senator Lea Webb for “Community Office Hours” on July 14th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Kellogg Free Library located at 5681 Telephone Rd, Cincinnatus, NY 13040. Senator Webb’s constituent services team will be on hand to assist the community with issues they are experiencing, including unemployment, housing, healthcare, utility bills, EBT/WIC/SNAP, and more. Senator Webb is partnering with Family & Children’s Counseling as well as the Cortland Mental Health Department to provide resources to the community.

Kellogg Free Library
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

NYS Senator Lea Webb
607-773-8771
leawebb@nysenate.gov
https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/lea-webb
Kellogg Free Library
5681 Telephone Rd, Cincinnatus, NY 13040
Cincinnatus, New York 13040
(607) 863-4300
director@kelloggfreelibrary.org
https://kelloggfreelibrary.org