Senator Lea Webb Community Office Hours

Please join the Office of New York State Senator Lea Webb for “Community Office Hours” on July 14th, 2026, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Kellogg Free Library located at 5681 Telephone Rd, Cincinnatus, NY 13040. Senator Webb’s constituent services team will be on hand to assist the community with issues they are experiencing, including unemployment, housing, healthcare, utility bills, EBT/WIC/SNAP, and more. Senator Webb is partnering with Family & Children’s Counseling as well as the Cortland Mental Health Department to provide resources to the community.

