Senator Lea Webb Satellite Office Hours

Please join the Office of New York State Senator Lea Webb for “Satellite Office Hours” on July 6th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Cortland YWCA located at 14 Clayton Ave, Cortland, NY, 13045. Senator Webb’s constituent services team will be on hand to assist the community with issues they are experiencing, including unemployment, housing, healthcare, utility bills, EBT/WIC/SNAP, and more.

