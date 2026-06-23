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Senator Lea Webb Satellite Office Hours

Senator Lea Webb Satellite Office Hours

Please join the Office of New York State Senator Lea Webb for “Satellite Office Hours” on July 6th, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Cortland YWCA located at 14 Clayton Ave, Cortland, NY, 13045. Senator Webb’s constituent services team will be on hand to assist the community with issues they are experiencing, including unemployment, housing, healthcare, utility bills, EBT/WIC/SNAP, and more.

Cortland YWCA
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

NYS Senator Lea Webb
607-773-8771
leawebb@nysenate.gov
https://www.nysenate.gov/senators/lea-webb
Cortland YWCA
14 Clayton Ave
Cortland, New York 13045
(607) 753-9651
https://cortlandywca.org