Sidney Brew-to-Brew 5K Run/Walk

This second annual road race is a benefit for the Uplift Collective, a nonprofit based in Sidney Center that supports children and families facing health crises in the Western Catskills and Southern Tier. It starts with coffee and bib pickup at the Wakeman Coffee Co. and ends with an afternoon of fun, food, drink, an awards ceremony, live music, tie-dying, corn hole and stunning views of the Susquehanna River.

Runners and walkers of all ability levels and ages welcome.

A shuttle will run between start and finish from 9:30am to 3:30pm, except while participants are on the road.

We hope to see you there!