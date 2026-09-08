Sidney Brew-to-Brew 5K Walk/Run

Join us September 19, 2026, for the 2nd annual Brew-to-Brew road race from Wakeman Coffee Co. to Muddy River Farm Brewery!

Start your morning with an energizing coffee and reward yourself at the finish line with a crisp cold beer (or nonalcoholic beverage) and stunning views of the Susquehanna River!

Runners and walkers of all ability levels and ages are welcome.

Parking is available on the street near the coffee shop (66 E. Main Street), at the Moose Lodge parking lot @ 20 E. Main Street (recommended) and at Muddy River Farm Brewery (15544 County Hwy 23). We will have a shuttle running between the brewery, the Moose and stops in between from 10am to 3:30pm.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Uplift Collective, a Sidney Center–based nonprofit working with Bassett Healthcare to offer direct support to children and families facing health crises in the Western Catskills and Southern Tier.

A post-race awards ceremony will be held at Muddy River Farm Brewery, which will also have Lulu's Kitchen food truck.

Prize categories include:

- Best coffee-themed costume

- Best beer-themed costume

- Best random costume

- Most colorful finisher

- Finisher who collects the most trash/recycling

- Fastest family/group

- Youngest finisher

- Oldest finisher

- Last finisher

- Fastest Male/Female Overall

- Top M/F Per Age Group: 14 and under, 15-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-73, and 74+.

This is a rain or shine event. We look forward to seeing you!

TICKETING

$20-$35

Registrations are online only.

18 and under: $20.

19 and older: $35.

Pricing will increase one week prior to the event.

All participants will receive a Brew-to-Brew t-shirt, while supplies last, and tokens (if 19 or older) for one complimentary coffee at Wakeman Coffee and one draft beer or NA beverage at Muddy River. Tokens to be used the day of the race.