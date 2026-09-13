Songwriter David Francey (Canada) in concert at Valley Folk in Corning Sun Sept 20 at 2 PM

“Francey’s clear, simple songs speak volumes to his followers. After a decade in music, David Francey is known as one of Canada’s finest tunesmiths and a champion of the Everyman, admired for his less-is-more approach to writing. It’s amazing how he manages to address deep stuff with such spare ingredients” - The Edmonton Journal

David Francey is a Scottish-born Canadian carpenter-turned-songwriter, who has become known as “one of Canada’s most revered folk poets and singers” (Toronto Star). Born in Ayrshire, Scotland to parents who were factory workers, he moved to Canada when he was twelve. For decades, he worked across Canada in rail yards, construction sites, and in the Yukon bush, all the while writing poetry, setting it to melodies in his head and singing it to himself as he worked.

A truly authentic folk singer, Francey is a documentarian of the working person who never imagined earning a living from his music. But when he was in his 40s, his wife, artist Beth Girdler, encouraged him to share his songs and sing in public. The reaction was instant. His first album Torn Screen Door came out in 1999 and was a hit in Canada.

Since then, David has released thirteen albums, won four Juno Awards and has had his songs covered by such artists as The Del McCoury Band, The Rankin Family, James Keelaghan and Tracy Grammer.

Francey also had the honour of receiving the prestigious SOCAN Folk Music Award as well as taking home the Grand Prize in both the International Acoustic Music Award and in the Folk category for the John Lennon Songwriting Award.

“David’s straightforward songs tell honest stories of real people and real places. Poetic perception and a keen eye for the heart of the matter are trademarks of the man and his music. His songs and stories are a direct connection for audiences seeking depth and meaning in the day-to-day.” - Shelter Valley Folk Festival

In concert David is a singer and a storyteller. His wry humour and astute observations combined with his openhearted singing style have earned him a loyal following.

Visit the performer’s website here: www.davidfrancey.com

There is a self-running jam on concert nights beginning 90 minutes before each concert when we get in the building to set up. Bring your instrument and come sing/jam with other audience members.