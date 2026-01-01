Stone Wall Workshop at Hunt Country Vineyards

Since 2018, Hunt Country has hosted hands-on dry-laid stone wall workshops that invite people to slow down, work with their hands, and learn a timeless building tradition. Because of popular demand, we’re pleased to offer the workshop again this season with lead instructor Vincent Feucht.

This two-day immersive course introduces participants to the core principles of dry-stone walling – an ancient craft that uses gravity, friction, and patience rather than mortar or cement. Working together on a real wall, students will learn how to select, shape, and carefully place stones to create structures that are strong, beautiful, and built to last.

This workshop is designed for complete beginners and curious amateurs. No prior experience is necessary. If you have stones in your yard—or simply love the look and feel of stone walls, this course will give you the confidence and understanding to begin building on your own.

Along the way, we’ll explore:

• How dry-stone walls stay standing for generations

• How to read stone shapes and make them work together

• Basic stone shaping with hand tools

• How to build walls that feel natural in the landscape

Most importantly, participants will experience the satisfaction and joy of working with stone—learning a craft that connects us to land, history, and one another.

Instruction will be led by Vincent Feucht with support from longtime workshop contributor and waller in her own right, Suzanne Hunt, creating a collaborative, relaxed, and supportive learning environment.

The price for registration will increase to $400 on August 1. Sign up today!