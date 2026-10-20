Join CVAC and B-Healthy for our Survivor Walk as we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month and show support for those impacted by violence. This event is an opportunity for our campus and community to come together, raise awareness, and celebrate the power of connection and collective support.

Whether you walk, roll, or simply join us in community, everyone is welcome. Together, we can help foster a culture of safety, respect, and support where survivors feel seen, heard, and believed. We’ll also have campus and community resource tables, light refreshments, and a trauma-informed stretch and grounding activity.

Every step is a reminder that survivors are not alone, and that supporting survivors is a responsibility we all share. We hope you’ll join us!