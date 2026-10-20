© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Survivor Walk

Survivor Walk

Join CVAC and B-Healthy for our Survivor Walk as we recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month and show support for those impacted by violence. This event is an opportunity for our campus and community to come together, raise awareness, and celebrate the power of connection and collective support.

Whether you walk, roll, or simply join us in community, everyone is welcome. Together, we can help foster a culture of safety, respect, and support where survivors feel seen, heard, and believed. We’ll also have campus and community resource tables, light refreshments, and a trauma-informed stretch and grounding activity.

Every step is a reminder that survivors are not alone, and that supporting survivors is a responsibility we all share. We hope you’ll join us!

Bartle Library Plaza
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crime Victims Assistance Center, Inc.
6077233200
haley@cvac.us
www.cvac.us
Bartle Library Plaza
4400 Vestal Parkway East
Binghamton, New York 13902
6077772207
arts@binghamton.edu
https://www.binghamton.edu/school-of-the-arts/news-events/showcase.html