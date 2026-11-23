A Night of Theatre-themed Casino Games and Interactive Experiences

Step into the spotlight for an evening of fun and entertainment at this year’s Hangar Hobnob: Game Night for Theatre Nerds! Experience the thrill of classic casino games with a special theatrical twist. Enjoy interactive performances, themed activities for all ages, and delicious treats—all while supporting a great cause.

All ticket sales and proceeds from this festive fundraiser will support the Hangar Theatre’s 53rd Season, including an exciting selection of mainstage performances, KIDDSTUFF productions, and dynamic educational programming for young people and emerging artists.

All tickets include an “all appetizers” reception, an open bar, and an array of seasonal treats!