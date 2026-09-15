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The Story Salon

The Story Salon

Inside each of us is a story waiting to come out. Come to The Story Salon and set yours free!

This one-day session is designed to help you share your personal story in an original voice, with strong story structure, vivid characters, and authentic dialogue. Using a combination of storytelling, listening, reflection, and writing, you'll explore your creative vision in a gracious and supportive community. No previous storytelling or writing experience is necessary. There will be a half-hour break for lunch (not provided).

Regi Carpenter is an award-winning storyteller, educator, author, and public speaker who has spent her career developing engaging educational programs for adults of all ages and backgrounds. Her work inspires participants to build community, deepen learning, and discover meaning through the transformative power of storytelling.

First Baptist Church at Dewitt Park, Ithaca
$75
10:00 AM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Story House Ithaca
info@storyhouseithaca.org
https://www.storyhouseithaca.org/

Artist Group Info

Regi Carpenter
regicarpenter.com
First Baptist Church at Dewitt Park, Ithaca