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Three Bears Block Printing on Tote Bags Workshop

Three Bears Block Printing on Tote Bags Workshop

Join us in Papa Bear for this free, block printing class. Visiting artist Vanessa Varjian will lead you in learning how to do block printing on fabric using carved rubber blocks! Carve your own design or print with ready made blocks. This class is free and open to the public, all materials provided. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.

Ovid Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/

Artist Group Info

Vanessa Varjian
Ovid Three Bears
7175 Main Street
Ovid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/