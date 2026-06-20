Three Bears Block Printing on Tote Bags Workshop
Three Bears Block Printing on Tote Bags Workshop
Join us in Papa Bear for this free, block printing class. Visiting artist Vanessa Varjian will lead you in learning how to do block printing on fabric using carved rubber blocks! Carve your own design or print with ready made blocks. This class is free and open to the public, all materials provided. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.
Ovid Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 29 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Vanessa Varjian
Ovid Three Bears
7175 Main StreetOvid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com