Three Bears Inner Crazy Concert

Join us on the lawn in front of the Three Bears, as local duo Inner Crazy returns to the park in front of the Three Bears for a concert! The concert is on August 13th from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and space is unlimited. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concerts will be moved to the historic courtroom in Papa Bear. Check our social media for updates. This project is made possible with funds from Auburn Public Theater Regrants program, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Auburn Public Theater.

