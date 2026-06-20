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Three Bears Mixed Media Self-Portrait Class

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Three Bears Mixed Media Self-Portrait Class

Join us in Papa Bear for this free workshop on creating mixed-media self-portraits. Local artist Ben Marlan will lead you through an exploration of identity, expression, and creativity through mixed media self-portraiture. Use paint, collage, and found objects to build layered works that live somewhere between painting and sculpture. All materials provided, though participants are encouraged to bring a mirror for closer self-study. No art experience necessary—just curiosity and a willingness to look inward. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.

Ovid Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/

Artist Group Info

Ben Marlan
Ovid Three Bears
7175 Main Street
Ovid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/