Three Bears Mixed Media Self-Portrait Class

Join us in Papa Bear for this free workshop on creating mixed-media self-portraits. Local artist Ben Marlan will lead you through an exploration of identity, expression, and creativity through mixed media self-portraiture. Use paint, collage, and found objects to build layered works that live somewhere between painting and sculpture. All materials provided, though participants are encouraged to bring a mirror for closer self-study. No art experience necessary—just curiosity and a willingness to look inward. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.

