Three Bears Mixed Media Self-Portrait Class
Three Bears Mixed Media Self-Portrait Class
Join us in Papa Bear for this free workshop on creating mixed-media self-portraits. Local artist Ben Marlan will lead you through an exploration of identity, expression, and creativity through mixed media self-portraiture. Use paint, collage, and found objects to build layered works that live somewhere between painting and sculpture. All materials provided, though participants are encouraged to bring a mirror for closer self-study. No art experience necessary—just curiosity and a willingness to look inward. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.
Ovid Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Ben Marlan
Ovid Three Bears
7175 Main StreetOvid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com