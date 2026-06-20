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Three Bears Mug Making Class

Three Bears Mug Making Class

Join us in Papa Bear for this free two-part mug making class. Local artist Angela Cartwright will lead you in learning how to create a freeform ceramic mug during the first class. The mugs will be fired in time for the next class. For the second class, students will glaze their mugs. This class is free and open to the public, all materials provided. Space is limited, email threebearsovid@gmail.com to register.

Ovid Three Bears
Free, but limited availability!
Every 2 weeks through Aug 19, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 07:30 PM

Event Supported By

Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/

Artist Group Info

Angela Cartwright
Ovid Three Bears
7175 Main Street
Ovid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/