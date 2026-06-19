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Three Bears Three Stone Fire Concert

Three Bears Three Stone Fire Concert

Join us on the lawn in front of the Three Bears, as local Celtic band Three Stone Fire returns to the park in front of the Three Bears for a concert! The concert is on July 30th from 6:00-7:30 p.m. Admission is free, and space is unlimited. Please feel free to bring a lawn chair or blanket. In the event of rain, concerts will be moved to the historic courtroom in Papa Bear. Check our social media for updates. This project is made possible with funds from Auburn Public Theater Regrants program, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by Auburn Public Theater.

Ovid Three Bears
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Three Bears
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/

Artist Group Info

Three Stone Fire
https://3stonefire.site/
Ovid Three Bears
7175 Main Street
Ovid, New York 14521
315-539-1614
threebearsovid@gmail.com
https://threebearsovid.org/