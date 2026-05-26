Tri-Cities Opera Presents "La Bohème"

Classic opera La Bohème is the inspiration for the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning, Broadway musical RENT!

Set in the bohemian Latin Quarter of 1830s Paris, La Bohème follows a group of young artists living on little more than dreams, friendship, and defiance of poverty. In a cramped garret, poet Rodolfo, painter Marcello, musician Schaunard, and philosopher Colline scrape by with humor and imagination—until a chance encounter on a winter night changes everything.

When Rodolfo meets the delicate seamstress Mimì, an instant spark of love ignites a romance that is as passionate as it is fragile. Their world expands into the bustling streets, cafés, and celebrations of Paris, where love and youth briefly feel unstoppable. But beneath the joy, reality presses in—illness, hardship, jealousy, and the weight of poverty begin to unravel what seemed so luminous.

As relationships fracture and reunite in fleeting cycles of passion and misunderstanding, the friends are forced to confront the cost of love in a world that offers little security. In the end, joy and tragedy exist side by side, culminating in a devastating reminder of life’s fragility.

Sweeping, intimate, and heartbreakingly human, La Bohème is a timeless portrait of love found too briefly, friendship tested by circumstance, and the beauty that exists even in loss.

Date & Time:

Saturday, April 24 at 3 pm

Language:

Performed in Italian with English supertitles

Location:

Broome County Forum Theatre

236 Washington Street

Binghamton, NY 13901

Box Office:

(607) 772-0400

Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm