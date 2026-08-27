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United Way of Tompkins County's Day of Caring

United Way of Tompkins County's Day of Caring

Join us for United Way of Tompkins County's annual Day of Caring on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County. From 10AM-1PM enjoy free, family friendly activities provided by local organizations along with information on local resources. There will be games, activities, and a bounce house! There will also be food for sale and great items being raffled off. All funds raised will benefit local human services programs through the United Tompkins Impact Fund.

YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

United Way of Tompkins County
(607)500-GIVE
info@uwtc.org
uwtc.org
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County
50 Graham Rd W
Ithaca , New York 14850