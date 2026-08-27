United Way of Tompkins County's Day of Caring
United Way of Tompkins County's Day of Caring
Join us for United Way of Tompkins County's annual Day of Caring on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County. From 10AM-1PM enjoy free, family friendly activities provided by local organizations along with information on local resources. There will be games, activities, and a bounce house! There will also be food for sale and great items being raffled off. All funds raised will benefit local human services programs through the United Tompkins Impact Fund.
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
United Way of Tompkins County
(607)500-GIVE
info@uwtc.org
YMCA of Ithaca and Tompkins County
50 Graham Rd WIthaca , New York 14850