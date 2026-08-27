United Way of Tompkins County's Day of Caring

Join us for United Way of Tompkins County's annual Day of Caring on Saturday, September 12, 2026 at the YMCA of Ithaca & Tompkins County. From 10AM-1PM enjoy free, family friendly activities provided by local organizations along with information on local resources. There will be games, activities, and a bounce house! There will also be food for sale and great items being raffled off. All funds raised will benefit local human services programs through the United Tompkins Impact Fund.