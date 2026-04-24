Vintage Tunes, Modern Gal at Old Greeny Fringe Festival

Join cabaret performer Plucky Rosenthal and her ukulele on a journey to find the one thing she’s never had: a band. Awarded "Spirit of the Fringe" at the Elgin Fringe Festival, she weaves together original comedy songs inspired by bygone eras, classic physical comedy routines, and gentle audience participation in this delightful and charming cabaret solo show. A semi-finalist for the Andy Kaufman Award (NYC) and called "daffy and sweetly outlandish" by the Chicago Tribune, Plucky will have you tapping your toes and singing along in no time. www.pluckyrosenthal.com