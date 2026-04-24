© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vintage Tunes, Modern Gal at Old Greeny Fringe Festival

Vintage Tunes, Modern Gal at Old Greeny Fringe Festival

Join cabaret performer Plucky Rosenthal and her ukulele on a journey to find the one thing she’s never had: a band. Awarded "Spirit of the Fringe" at the Elgin Fringe Festival, she weaves together original comedy songs inspired by bygone eras, classic physical comedy routines, and gentle audience participation in this delightful and charming cabaret solo show. A semi-finalist for the Andy Kaufman Award (NYC) and called "daffy and sweetly outlandish" by the Chicago Tribune, Plucky will have you tapping your toes and singing along in no time. www.pluckyrosenthal.com

Liquid State Brewery
$12
06:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets
Liquid State Brewery
620 West Green Street.
Ithaca, New York 14850
6072770010
art@liquidstatebeer.com
https://www.liquidstatebeer.com/the-beer-hall