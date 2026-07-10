How much water do AI data centers use?

Most Americans oppose the construction of artificial intelligence data centers, in part because they require a lot of water to cool down servers that generate heat.

But how much water do they really use, especially when compared to agriculture? Could data centers strain water supply in arid places where it’s already tight?

Host Peter O’Dowd gets to the bottom of the issue with Sarah Porter, director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at Arizona State University’s Morrison Institute.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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