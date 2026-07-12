Toronto police looking for suspects after deadly shooting at festival

At least two people are dead and at least four people are injured after a shooting at a festival in Toronto on Saturday night.

Toronto Police Service Deputy Chief Frank Barredo said Saturday night that gunfire was exchanged between two people at Salsa on St. Clair festival, an annual two-day event celebrating Latin culture held in Canada's biggest city.

Two firearms were recovered and police are working through at least three crime scenes, Barredo told reporters on Saturday. At least 13,000 people were attending the festival when the shooting occurred and no arrests have been made.

"This seemed to be an exchange of gunfire between individuals targeting each other – obviously, indiscriminately putting vast numbers of people in great danger," Barredo said during a press conference Saturday night.

Organizers of the festival said in a statement they are "shocked and deeply saddened" by the shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the two people who were killed, those who were injured, and everyone affected by this senseless violence," they said in a statement on their website. "Due to the complex police investigation at the scene, we understand that the festival will not resume today, Sunday, July 12."

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday said he is "horrified" by the shooting.

"My prayers are with the families grieving their loved ones, those who are in critical condition, and everyone who has been affected by this horrific event," Carney wrote on social media. "Police have my full support as they work to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice."

Fatal shootings are rare for Canada's largest city, which has strict gun laws and historically less gun crime. The city has seen an increase in gun violence in recent years, which has been connected to gang activity. At least 33 shootings have occurred in Toronto this year, according to Toronto police data as of July 5.

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