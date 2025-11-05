Elections 2025: Results for some of this year’s local races

Voters cast ballots in local races across the region Tuesday. Most races were local, with just one statewide proposition.

According to unofficial results, just over 45 percent of New Yorkers voted to approve the proposition. It would give the state retroactive permission to expand a winter sports complex on protected land in the Adirondacks. New York began construction on the facility already and is in violation of the state constitution. This would allow the state to legally expand the facility. In exchange, New York would purchase an additional 2,500 acres to add to the Forest Preserve in the Adirondacks. Just over 42 percent voted against the proposition, while around 12 percent of ballots left the proposition blank.

Results are unofficial until all votes have been counted and certified by the state’s board of elections. Under New York state law, manual recounts are triggered when the margin of victory is under 20 votes or 0.5 percent of the vote.

Here are the preliminary results in some of our region’s local races:

Broome County

In the city of Binghamton, incumbent Mayor Jared Kraham declared victory over Democrat Miles Burnett. With all districts counted, the Broome County Board of Elections shows Kraham ahead by 696 votes, winning or just under 54 percent of the vote.

Democratic incumbent City Council Member Carla Murray declared victory in the race for Binghamton’s 1st District city council seat. Murray secured just under 60 percent of the vote, leading Republican Kevin Micha by 181 votes.

In the race for Broome County Clerk, unofficial results from the county board of elections put Republican Aaron Martin ahead of Democrat Nick Libous by 1,061 votes. Martin won just over 51 percent of the vote. Libous conceded the race Tuesday night.

Martin has been clerk for the Broome County legislature for the past 14 years. In January, current Broome County Clerk Joe Mihalko announced he would not seek reelection after 8 years in office.

In Johnson City, the race for village mayor was too close to call on election night, with incumbent Republican Mayor Martin Meaney ahead of Democratic challenger Christina Charuk by just nine votes .

Also in Johnson City, Republican incumbent village trustees Clark Giblin and John Walker fended off challenges from Conservative candidates Tim Bidwell and Jeanine Bowers.

In the village of Endicott, unofficial results put Democrat Hien Tran set to win one seat as village trustee with just over 38 percent of the vote. In the race for the second village trustee seat, Republican incumbent Anna Marie Marion leads Republican Timothy P. Wright, Jr. by 46 votes.

In Vestal, Democrats Suzanne Messina and Matt Padbury declared victory against Republicans Andy Gowe and William Stewart, with unofficial results leaving Messina with 26.06 percent and Padbury with 25.53 percent of the votes.

Nearly 67 percent of Vestal residents approved a referendum that would officially change the position of tax collector to an appointed one, according to preliminary results.

Tompkins County

In the city of Ithaca, both candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America won their Common Council races. Democrat Hannah Shvets won the 5th ward seat with 64.12 percent of the vote, beating her opponent, Independent candidate G. P. Zurneda.

Jorge DeFendini, the Democratic nominee for the city’s 1st ward seat, secured 88.7 percent of the vote in his race against Republican Zachary Winn. This will be DeFendini’s second time on the Ithaca Common Council. He previously represented Ithaca’s 4th Ward before being unseated by a last minute write-in campaign conducted by current Alderperson Patrick Kuehl.

At the county level, Republican and current Tompkins County Legislator Mike Sigler won the District 8 seat in the legislature with a 54.51 percent majority. He beat out Democrat James Perkins who received 43.47 percent of the vote.

Democrat Dan Wakeman won the race for District 10. He received 74.45 percent of the vote, beating Independent candidate Thomas Corey. In District 14, Democrat Christy Bianconi won her race against Independent Michelle Wright. Bianconi received 57.47 percent of the vote.

Some Tompkins County race results have been complicated by the presence of write-in candidates who secured a significant portion of the vote. Write-in votes have been counted but have yet to be assigned to a candidate, although they will be tallied in the coming days.

The Democratic pick for the District 7 seat on the Tompkins County Legislature, John V. Dennis dropped out of the race in September. He endorsed current legislator Deborah Dawson, who ran a write-in campaign. Despite exiting the race, Dennis stayed on the ballot as the Democratic nominee and received 43.87 percent of the vote. Write-ins claimed 63.17 percent of the vote.

In the town of Lansing, write-in candidates for the town board also secured a significant portion of votes. Four major candidates sought the two open seats on the board: incumbent Democrats Judy Drake and Joseph Wetmore and write-in candidates Joe Lovejoy and John Duthie.

Drake received 27.72 percent of the vote. Wetmore received 24.92 percent of the vote. Altogether, write-in candidates received 47.37 percent of the vote. However, the distribution of votes among write-in candidates has yet to be announced.

Chemung County

Republicans took the lead in nearly every election in Chemung County, according to the unofficial results .

However, candidate Daniel Cain, a newcomer who ran on the Democratic, Working Families and “Cain for Elmira” party tickets, leads in the city court judge race in the city of Elmira. Cain took 57 percent of the vote. He leads his opponents Republican Jordan Yorke and “Elmira First” candidate Robert Siglin by wide margins.

The Democratic hopefuls in races for council members in the towns of Horseheads and Southport fell behind in Chemung County.

In the Horseheads race for town council, newcomers Miriam Osorio and Sebastian Mathews, both Democrats, received 18 percent and 17 percent of the vote, respectively.

Chemung County Legislator Joseph Brennan, who ran on the Republican and “No Fluoride” ticket, received 20 percent of the votes securing his spot on the Horseheads Town Council.

In the town of Van Etten, incumbent Democrat George Keturi trails challenger Angela Dennison in the race for town supervisor. Dennison ran on the “Serving People” party line, securing 56 percent of the vote.

Van Etten Democratic incumbent Fred Swayze Jr. trails the two newcomers for town council with 24 percent of the votes tallied. Republicans Rebecca Wright and Robin Ackerley received 33 percent and 30 percent of the votes, respectively.

Incumbent Penny Flora who ran as the “Better Days” party candidate trails behind challenger Republican T.J. Swartout for a two-year seat on the town council. Flora received 42 percent of the votes while Swartwout secured 57 percent.

Nearly 65 percent of voters said yes to a ballot measure to authorize $4 million for the 2026 Chemung County Library District operating budget.

Schuyler County

Unofficial election results in Schuyler County show Democratic newcomer Gail Walker leading in the race for District 3 county legislator with nearly 60 percent of the votes.

Two write-in candidates made the ballots for seats in the county as well. In the town of Dix, incumbent Republican Alan Gregory has 82 percent of the votes for council member, alongside a write-in candidate with nearly 12 percent of the votes.

In the town of Orange, a write-in candidate has a slight lead for town supervisor, with 51 percent of the votes over Republican incumbent Maryann Friebis, who secured 49 percent of the votes.

Democratic candidates tied in the race for three seats on Hector’s town council, with incumbents Anthony Mansfield and Elizabeth Martin in the top spots with 22 percent of the votes. Republican newcomer Mark Taber secured the third highest number of votes for a spot on the town council, with 19 percent of the votes.