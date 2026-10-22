New York Congressional District 23: Nick Langworthy v. Aaron Gies

The position:

As per the Constitution, the U.S. House of Representatives makes and passes federal laws. The House is one of Congress’ two chambers (the other is the U.S. Senate), and part of the federal government’s legislative branch. The number of voting representatives in the House is fixed by law at no more than 435, proportionally representing the population of the 50 states.

District area: New York Congressional District 23 covers Chautauqua, Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Tioga counties, and parts of Erie, Niagara, Schuyler, Chemung and Steuben counties.

Term & salary: Two-year term, no term limits; $174,000

Further reading: Reporter debrief: NY23 candidates debate ahead of Election Day

NY23 congressional debate highlights similarities, differences between candidates

Two Democrats vying for chance to challenge Southern Tier Rep. Nick Langworthy in midterms

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Candidate: Nick Langworthy

Incumbent - First elected in 2022

Further reading: Southern Tier Rep. Langworthy part of new caucus—’Make America Healthy Again’

Frustrated constituents hold 'empty seat' town hall, wanting to hear from Rep. Langworthy

Langworthy says New York’s immigration laws are 'dangerous'

Party affiliation: Republican, Conservative

Website

Campaign contact information: info@nicklangworthy.com

Nick Langworthy did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

WSKG Q&A:

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) made Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the highest funded law enforcement agency in the country . Would you vote to increase, decrease or maintain funding to ICE? What does immigration reform look like to you and how will you implement that plan in Washington?

What role do reproductive rights play in women’s rights to bodily autonomy, health care and family planning? What is your plan to protect women’s rights?

What is your energy plan for NY23 and how will you implement that plan in Washington? What regulations or deregulations are necessary for the plan?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Americans today?

The Tax Policy Center estimates the cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) for clean energy incentives, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), etc. will increase the national debt to between $3.7 and $5.1 trillion over the next decade. What is your tax policy and how will you address social safety net shortfalls along with social security solvency and implement it?

What is your foreign policy vision and how does it compare to the foreign policy of the current administration?

A Gallup poll this year found that 41 percent of Americans worry about paying their regular monthly bills. President Trump called “affordability” a “con job” and a “fake word” “made up by the Democrats.” Do you agree with the president? How will you address affordability issues facing American consumers/households?

The Epstein Files Transparency Act II (EFTA II) was introduced by Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie in July. This second addition to the first law passed in 2025 “gives state [Attorneys General] access to Epstein files required to prosecute perpetrators under state law, and makes it easier for survivors to sue to get their files,” according to Massie. How will you enforce full compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act? Will you support the EFTA II ?

How does cryptocurrency benefit Americans and what regulations should be built into the crypto market systems?

Eight out of 12 hospitals rely on Medicaid in NY23 , according to the Fiscal Policy Institute. These facilities are at risk of offering fewer services or closure without Medicaid reimbursement. What would you do to make health care in rural areas affordable and accessibl e for the constituents of NY23?

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Candidate: Aaron Gies

Further reading: Race to flip New York’s 23rd Congressional District underway as petitioning starts for two Democratic candidates

Local organizations throw support behind NY23 Democratic candidate as he faces scrutiny over relative’s criminal past

Two Democrats vying for chance to challenge Southern Tier Rep. Nick Langworthy in midterms

Party affiliation: Democratic, Working Families

Website

Campaign contact information: press@aaronforny23.com , aaron@aaronforny23.com

WSKG Q&A:

Aaron Gies did not respond to the WSKG Voter Guide questionnaire.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) made Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) the highest funded law enforcement agency in the country . Would you vote to increase, decrease or maintain funding to ICE? What does immigration reform look like to you and how will you implement that plan in Washington?

What role do reproductive rights play in women’s rights to bodily autonomy, health care and family planning? What is your plan to protect women’s rights?

What is your energy plan for NY23 and how will you implement that plan in Washington? What regulations or deregulations are necessary for the plan?

What is the most pressing public health issue facing Americans today?

The Tax Policy Center estimates the cuts in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) for clean energy incentives, Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), etc. will increase the national debt to between $3.7 and $5.1 trillion over the next decade. What is your tax policy and how will you address social safety net shortfalls along with social security solvency and implement it?

What is your foreign policy vision and how does it compare to the foreign policy of the current administration?

A Gallup poll this year found that 41 percent of Americans worry about paying their regular monthly bills. President Trump called “affordability” a “con job” and a “fake word” “made up by the Democrats.” Do you agree with the president? How will you address affordability issues facing American consumers/households?

The Epstein Files Transparency Act II (EFTA II) was introduced by Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie in July. This second addition to the first law passed in 2025 “gives state [Attorneys General] access to Epstein files required to prosecute perpetrators under state law, and makes it easier for survivors to sue to get their files,” according to Massie. How will you enforce full compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act? Will you support the EFTA II ?

How does cryptocurrency benefit Americans and what regulations should be built into the crypto market systems?