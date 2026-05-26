A Red, White, and Blue Christmas
A Red, White, and Blue Christmas
Step into the warmth, nostalgia, and heart of the holiday season with Tri-Cities Opera’s A Red, White, and Blue Christmas—a vibrant celebration honoring America 250. Inspired by the spirit of WWII-era USO performances, this unforgettable concert brings together TCO’s Resident Artists, a live orchestra, and the Youth Choir for an evening filled with timeless music and holiday magic.
From the beloved sounds of White Christmas and the Andrews Sisters to the iconic songs of Irving Berlin and the enduring legacy of Bob Hope’s USO tours, this dynamic program blends patriotic favorites, classic carols, musical theater hits, and soaring operatic selections. It’s a joyful, high-energy experience that captures the power of music to uplift, connect, and inspire.
Perfect for audiences of all ages, A Red, White, and Blue Christmas is more than a concert—it’s a celebration of hope, resilience, and the enduring spirit of community. Join us and make it part of your holiday tradition!
Dates & Times:
Fri. Dec. 11 at 7:30 pm
Sun. Dec. 13 at 3:00 pm
Language:
English
Location:
Tri-Cities Opera Center
315 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
Box Office:
(607) 772-0400
Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm