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Beetlejuice, JR.

Beetlejuice, JR.

The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the frightfully funny musical based on Tim Burton’s iconic film. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, whose life takes a supernatural turn when she meets the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice. With catchy songs, memorable characters, and a heartfelt story about family and finding your place in the world, Beetlejuice, JR., is a haunting and hilarious show that will delight audiences of all ages.

Performances:
Friday, July 31 at 10 am
Friday, July 31 at Noon
Saturday, August 1 at 10 am
Saturday, August 1 at Noon
Sunday, August 2 at Noon

Note: this show takes place indoors on the Hangar stage.

Hangar Theatre
$18
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Aug 02, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Hangar Theatre
607-273-2787
marketing@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org
Hangar Theatre
801 Taughannock Blvd.
Ithaca, New York 14850
607-273-2787
boxoffice@hangartheatre.org
https://hangartheatre.org/