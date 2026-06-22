The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the frightfully funny musical based on Tim Burton’s iconic film. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, whose life takes a supernatural turn when she meets the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice. With catchy songs, memorable characters, and a heartfelt story about family and finding your place in the world, Beetlejuice, JR., is a haunting and hilarious show that will delight audiences of all ages.

Performances:

Friday, July 31 at 10 am

Friday, July 31 at Noon

Saturday, August 1 at 10 am

Saturday, August 1 at Noon

Sunday, August 2 at Noon

Note: this show takes place indoors on the Hangar stage.

