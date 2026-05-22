Birding Is for Every Body
Birding Is for Every Body
This family-friendly event is free, accessible, inclusive, and fun! Activities for all ages to learn about wild birds and the habitats they need to thrive. Bird Identification Workshop, guided bird walk. Chat with community conservation partners, look through a spotting scope, and measure your wingspan! Free giveaways (while they last!).
Harris Hill Park Youth Camp
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chemung Valley Audubon Society
Harris Hill Park Youth Camp
470 Harris Hill RdElmira, New York 14903
ebrown739@gmail.com