Communities Can Help to Conserve Birds
Communities Can Help to Conserve Birds
Getting the community engaged in bird conservation efforts can be challenging but offers many enduring rewards. Dr. Jody Enck’s inspirational and fun presentation will share practical lessons he's learned from leading community projects for the Cayuga Bird Club’s Conservation Action Committee.
Lansing Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Salt Point
Artist Group Info
roberthrieger@gmail.com
Lansing Town Hall
29 Auburn RoadLansing, New York 14882
607-283-3032
roberthrieger@gmail.com