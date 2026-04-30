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Communities Can Help to Conserve Birds

Communities Can Help to Conserve Birds

Getting the community engaged in bird conservation efforts can be challenging but offers many enduring rewards. Dr. Jody Enck’s inspirational and fun presentation will share practical lessons he's learned from leading community projects for the Cayuga Bird Club’s Conservation Action Committee.

Lansing Town Hall
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 27 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Salt Point
http://www.saltpointlansing.org

Artist Group Info

roberthrieger@gmail.com
Lansing Town Hall
29 Auburn Road
Lansing, New York 14882
607-283-3032
roberthrieger@gmail.com