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Fill the Bus Clothing Recycling Drive

Fill the Bus Clothing Recycling Drive

We are collecting: Men’s, Women’s, Children’s used Shirts, Tees, Dresses, Jackets, Sweaters, Shoes, Pants, Undergarments, Sleepwear, Hats, Gloves, Ties, and Scarves. Household Items: Towels, Sheets, and Blankets. Items needs to be in new or used condition, but not wet, ruined or moldy.

What's not accepted: We are not collecting items that are not wearable, wet, mildewed, oily or contaminated items or pillows / comforters.

Please help us reduce waste in the landfill and raise funds for our Green Programs.

Spencer-Van Etten Middle School
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

Spencer-Van Etten Greenhouse Program
6075897120
banderso@svecsd.org
www.svecsd.org

Artist Group Info

banderso@svecsd.org
Spencer-Van Etten Middle School
1 Center Street
Spencer, New York 14883
6075897120
banderso@svecsd.org
www.svecsd.org