Fill the Bus Clothing Recycling Drive
Fill the Bus Clothing Recycling Drive
We are collecting: Men’s, Women’s, Children’s used Shirts, Tees, Dresses, Jackets, Sweaters, Shoes, Pants, Undergarments, Sleepwear, Hats, Gloves, Ties, and Scarves. Household Items: Towels, Sheets, and Blankets. Items needs to be in new or used condition, but not wet, ruined or moldy.
What's not accepted: We are not collecting items that are not wearable, wet, mildewed, oily or contaminated items or pillows / comforters.
Please help us reduce waste in the landfill and raise funds for our Green Programs.
Spencer-Van Etten Middle School
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026
Event Supported By
Spencer-Van Etten Greenhouse Program
6075897120
banderso@svecsd.org
Artist Group Info
banderso@svecsd.org
Spencer-Van Etten Middle School
1 Center StreetSpencer, New York 14883
6075897120
banderso@svecsd.org