Fill the Bus Clothing Recycling Drive

We are collecting: Men’s, Women’s, Children’s used Shirts, Tees, Dresses, Jackets, Sweaters, Shoes, Pants, Undergarments, Sleepwear, Hats, Gloves, Ties, and Scarves. Household Items: Towels, Sheets, and Blankets. Items needs to be in new or used condition, but not wet, ruined or moldy.

What's not accepted: We are not collecting items that are not wearable, wet, mildewed, oily or contaminated items or pillows / comforters.

Please help us reduce waste in the landfill and raise funds for our Green Programs.