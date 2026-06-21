Finding Nemo
Finding Nemo
In the musical adaptation of the beloved film, overprotective clownfish dad Marlin searches desperately for little Nemo, who has been captured by a scuba diver and imprisoned in a fish tank in Australia. As father and son battle danger and fear to reunite, they meet wonderful friends who help them go with the flow and keep on swimming, no matter how dark the journey seems.
Performances:
Friday, July 24 @ 10 am
Friday, July 24 @ Noon
Saturday, July 25 @ 10 am
Saturday, July 25 @ Noon
Sunday, July 26 @ Noon
Run time: 60 minutes
*Finding Nemo takes place in the Hangar's outdoor tent; seats in the back two rows of all sections are on raised platforms.
Hangar Theatre
$18
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM, every day through Jul 26, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hangar Theatre
607-273-2787
marketing@hangartheatre.org
Hangar Theatre
801 Taughannock Blvd.Ithaca, New York 14850
607-273-2787
boxoffice@hangartheatre.org