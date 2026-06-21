In the musical adaptation of the beloved film, overprotective clownfish dad Marlin searches desperately for little Nemo, who has been captured by a scuba diver and imprisoned in a fish tank in Australia. As father and son battle danger and fear to reunite, they meet wonderful friends who help them go with the flow and keep on swimming, no matter how dark the journey seems.

Performances:

Friday, July 24 @ 10 am

Friday, July 24 @ Noon

Saturday, July 25 @ 10 am

Saturday, July 25 @ Noon

Sunday, July 26 @ Noon

Run time: 60 minutes

*Finding Nemo takes place in the Hangar's outdoor tent; seats in the back two rows of all sections are on raised platforms.

