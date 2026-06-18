Firehouse Concessions Food Truck Fundraiser for Newark Valley Fundraiser

Firehouse Concessions will be serving subs, pizza, cookies, and refreshments during a community fundraising event benefiting Newark Valley Fire Department and supporting local first responders.

Join Firehouse Concessions and Newark Valley Fire Department for a week-long community fundraiser featuring fresh subs, pizza, cookies, and more. Every purchase helps support Newark Valley Fire Department and the vital services local first responders provide to our community. Stop by for great food, fellowship, and an opportunity to give back. Open daily June 15–20, 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, at 7151 NY-38, Newark Valley, NY 13811