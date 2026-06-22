Friends of Powers Library Annual Book Sale
Friends of Powers Library Annual Book Sale
Come and browse our collection of previously enjoyed books at our annual book sale!
3 days: July 23rd through July 25th – plenty of time to check out the bargains and find your next great read! Only 50 cents for paperbacks and children's books, $2 for hardcover books!
Concessions available for purchase organized by the Moravia Hope Food Pantry.
Moravia Fire Department
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.
Event Supported By
Friends of Powers Library, Inc.
friendsofpowerslibrary@gmail.com
Moravia Fire Department
38 Keeler Ave.Moravia, New York 13118