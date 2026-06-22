© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Friends of Powers Library Annual Book Sale

Friends of Powers Library Annual Book Sale

Come and browse our collection of previously enjoyed books at our annual book sale!
3 days: July 23rd through July 25th – plenty of time to check out the bargains and find your next great read! Only 50 cents for paperbacks and children's books, $2 for hardcover books!
Concessions available for purchase organized by the Moravia Hope Food Pantry.

Moravia Fire Department
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM, every day through Jul 25, 2026.

Event Supported By

Friends of Powers Library, Inc.
friendsofpowerslibrary@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/people/Friends-of-Powers-Library-Inc/61560484247664/
Moravia Fire Department
38 Keeler Ave.
Moravia, New York 13118