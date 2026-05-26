We’ll be belting on the bar and chugging between arias!

Opera & Beer has been a fan-favorite for years! This event will have you singing along and smiling from ear to ear. Tri-Cities Opera is bringing out high-class talent with a twist! This May, we’re once again taking the show to Factory by Beer Tree Brew in Johnson City—and as always, your first drink is on us!

This event is always a sell-out, so we’ve added a second date to make sure you don’t miss a moment! Both evenings will have the same program. Doors open at 6pm for you to grab your seats and order dinner and drinks!

Dates & Times:

Tue. May 25 at 7 pm

Thu. May 27 at 7 pm

(Doors open at 6 pm for both performances.)

Language:

Performed in various languages

Location:

Factory by Beer Tree Brew

511 Reynolds Road

Johnson City, NY 13790

Box Office:

(607) 772-0400

Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm