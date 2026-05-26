Opera & Beer!
Opera & Beer!
We’ll be belting on the bar and chugging between arias!
Opera & Beer has been a fan-favorite for years! This event will have you singing along and smiling from ear to ear. Tri-Cities Opera is bringing out high-class talent with a twist! This May, we’re once again taking the show to Factory by Beer Tree Brew in Johnson City—and as always, your first drink is on us!
This event is always a sell-out, so we’ve added a second date to make sure you don’t miss a moment! Both evenings will have the same program. Doors open at 6pm for you to grab your seats and order dinner and drinks!
Dates & Times:
Tue. May 25 at 7 pm
Thu. May 27 at 7 pm
(Doors open at 6 pm for both performances.)
Language:
Performed in various languages
Location:
Factory by Beer Tree Brew
511 Reynolds Road
Johnson City, NY 13790
Box Office:
(607) 772-0400
Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm