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Opera & Beer!

Opera & Beer!

We’ll be belting on the bar and chugging between arias!

Opera & Beer has been a fan-favorite for years! This event will have you singing along and smiling from ear to ear. Tri-Cities Opera is bringing out high-class talent with a twist! This May, we’re once again taking the show to Factory by Beer Tree Brew in Johnson City—and as always, your first drink is on us!

This event is always a sell-out, so we’ve added a second date to make sure you don’t miss a moment! Both evenings will have the same program. Doors open at 6pm for you to grab your seats and order dinner and drinks!

Dates & Times:
Tue. May 25 at 7 pm
Thu. May 27 at 7 pm
(Doors open at 6 pm for both performances.)

Language:
Performed in various languages

Location:
Factory by Beer Tree Brew
511 Reynolds Road
Johnson City, NY 13790

Box Office:
(607) 772-0400
Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm

Factory by Beer Tree Brew
$30
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 25 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tri-Cities Opera Company
6077720400
info@tricitiesopera.org
www,tricitiesopera.org
Factory by Beer Tree Brew
511 Reynolds Rd.
Johnson City, New York 13790
607-237-6492
melissa@beertreebrew.com
https://www.beertreebrew.com/factory