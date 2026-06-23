"The Cottage" at Chenango River Theatre

Join us for our second show of our 20th Season with our production of "The Cottage” by Sandy Rustin, running from June 26 – July 12.

"The Cottage" is a comic romp and madcap bedroom farce set in a surprisingly crowded cottage retreat in the 1920s British countryside, where the extramarital misadventures of three couples collide in a whirlwind of secrets, seductions, and increasingly absurd revelations. As passions flare and plans unravel, what begins as a discreet getaway spirals into a chaotic game of deception, desire, and the occasional threat of murder. Fast-paced, witty, and delightfully outrageous, it is a sparkling homage to classic British farce, with nods to Oscar Wilde, Monty Python, and Benny Hill.

Join us for this outrageous comedy at Chenango River Theatre, the area's only AEA professional theatre, running from June 26 through July 12. Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30pm, plus Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. NOTE – Saturday, July 4th will be a special 2:00pm matinee performance (instead of evening). All performances start on time. Recommended for mature audiences 12+.

Adult tickets = $33

College students = $12

Children (18 & under) = $6

The best way to purchase tickets is on our website at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Or, you can also email tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org or call our box office at 607-656-8499. Chenango River Theatre is just 15 minutes north of Binghamton at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene, NY 13778.