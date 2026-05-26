Transforming student stories into masterful mini-operas!

The Pocket Opera Project is telling stories with a distinct new voice! Local elementary and middle school students have been selected to have their story submissions transformed into mini-operas — in collaboration with Binghamton University composers.

These incredible “pocket operas” come with big theatrical moments and tell deeply human stories filled with adventure, tragedy, and magic!

Date & Time:

Saturday, May 8 at 3 pm

Language:

Performed in English

Location:

Tri-Cities Opera Center

315 Clinton Street

Binghamton, NY 13905

Box Office:

(607) 772-0400

Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm