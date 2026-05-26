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The Pocket Opera Project

The Pocket Opera Project

Transforming student stories into masterful mini-operas!

The Pocket Opera Project is telling stories with a distinct new voice! Local elementary and middle school students have been selected to have their story submissions transformed into mini-operas — in collaboration with Binghamton University composers.

These incredible “pocket operas” come with big theatrical moments and tell deeply human stories filled with adventure, tragedy, and magic!

Date & Time:
Saturday, May 8 at 3 pm

Language:
Performed in English

Location:
Tri-Cities Opera Center
315 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905

Box Office:
(607) 772-0400
Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm

Tri-Cities Opera Center
$15
03:00 PM - 04:15 PM on Sat, 8 May 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Tri-Cities Opera Company
6077720400
info@tricitiesopera.org
www,tricitiesopera.org
Tri-Cities Opera Center
315 Clinton Street
Binghamton, New York 13905
6077720400
info@tricitiesopera.org
www.tricitiesopera.com