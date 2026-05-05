The Three Bears at BookFest

This twist on the familiar fairy tale begins when Goldilocks, a lonely girl who is looking for a place to belong, enters the home of the three bears uninvited, and the family schemes to frighten her away! Perfect for ages 12 & under!

Named as a nod to Binghamton’s famous carousels, Opera-Go-Round has been delivering excitement and education to schools throughout New York State and northern Pennsylvania for nearly 50 years.

Admission to BookFest is free when you show your library card (or sign up for a new one)!