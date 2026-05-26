Tri-Cities Opera Presents "Hansel & Gretel"

Step into a magical forest where adventure, danger, and wonder await in Hansel and Gretel. This enchanting opera follows two spirited siblings who, while searching for food, lose their way and stumble upon a world filled with mystery—from a dreamy night watched over by angels to a dazzling house made entirely of sweets.

But beneath the whimsy lies real peril. A cunning witch lurks in the shadows, tempting the children with irresistible treats and dark intentions. With courage, cleverness, and the unbreakable bond of family, Hansel and Gretel must outwit her to find their way home.

Filled with lush, storybook music and moments of humor, heart, and suspense, Hansel and Gretel is a captivating journey for audiences of all ages—a timeless tale of resilience, imagination, and the power of love.

Dates & Times:

Fri. Oct. 16 at 7:30 pm

Sun. Oct. 18 at 3 pm

Language:

English

Location:

Tri-Cities Opera Center

315 Clinton Street

Binghamton, NY 13905

Box Office:

(607) 772-0400

Mon–Fri: 12pm–5pm