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Trivia at South Hill Cider

Trivia at South Hill Cider

Trivia at South Hill Cider!!
Bring your friends and get ready to test your knowledge at South Hill Cider's weekly Monday Night Trivia!
Our lovely host Mickey Eaton will guide you through the questions, while our staff caters to your cider and snacking needs!
Ready to be tested?! Prizes are on the line!
We can't wait to see you there!!!

South Hill Cider
Every week through Jul 13, 2026.
Monday: 05:00 PM - 06:00 PM
South Hill Cider
550 Sandbank Rd.
Ithaca, New York 14850
6077921097
info@southhillcider.com
https://www.southhillcider.com/events