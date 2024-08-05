Addiction services in Tompkins County receives new state funding

New state funds are headed for addiction services in the Southern Tier.

Democratic state Sen. Lea Webb announced $25,000 in funding for Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services in Ithaca on Monday. Webb represents New York’s 52nd Senate District, which includes Tompkins and Cortland counties and parts of Broome County.

Webb said many people have either struggled with substance use disorder or know someone who has.

“There's often a lot of stigma that comes with addressing issues around substance use disorder,” Webb said. "And as a state and as a community, we have a collective responsibility to do all that we can to provide resources.”

She said nonprofit organizations like Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services (CARS), serve as dependable resources for addiction support in their communities.

“Unfortunately, as a state, we have not been consistent in providing the resources to the folks on the ground.”

But Webb said she hopes to change that.

“This isn't an end-all. It is, in fact, a continuation, because we know the need is dire.”

Aurora Berry / WSKG News Sen. Webb and Cayuga Health System staff gathered at CARS to receive the funding.

The funds will be used to purchase additional technology for telehealth operations and add a second reception window in the lobby.

Webb said remote options for treatment are particularly necessary for people in rural areas.

“It's not necessarily that they're not willing to seek the services, they just don't have the means to get to it,” Webb said.

Dr. Martin Stallone, president and CEO of the Cayuga Health System, which includes Cayuga Addiction Recovery Services, said substance use and mental health issues are growing problems in the area.

“Cayuga Health stands willing and able and eager to contribute to mitigating the impact that these disorders have on our community,” Stallone said.

Webb said the money was drawn from discretionary funding provided to legislators to distribute to initiatives in their district.