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BIG ZUES BBQ Fundraiser

BIG ZUES BBQ Fundraiser

The annual tradition is back!

On Saturday, June 6th, from 11am to 2pm at KeyBank on Upper Front St in Binghamton, come out and support our mission of empowering people with disabilities, while enjoying the mouthwatering BBQ of BIG ZUES Barbecue.

A complete chicken dinner paired with mac n' cheese, salt potatoes, and a roll is just $17. A single half chicken is $11.

We will also be having a bake sale with delicious homemade sweets and treats to pair perfectly with your scrumptious meal!

KeyBank
$11 to $17
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Southern Tier Independence Center
607-724-2111
stic@stic-cil.org
www.stic-cil.org
KeyBank
1314 Front St
Binghamton, New York 13901
607-724-2111
matthewr@stic-cil.org
https://www.facebook.com/events/1539487860878343