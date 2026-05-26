Journey of Water - Down the Drain and into the Lake

Join CSI for a guided tour of the Cayuga Heights Wastewater Treatment Plant, led by facility staff. Participants will learn what wastewater is, how it is collected and conveyed to the treatment plant, and how it is processed before being safely released back into Cayuga Lake. The tour introduces key water quality concepts and connects themes explored in other Journey of Water programs, offering insight into the systems that protect and maintain local water resources.

This 2-hour program is a guided walking tour of the Cayuga Heights Wastewater Treatment Plant. Participants will move through multiple areas of the facility alongside plant staff, with stops for explanation, observation, and discussion. The experience includes both indoor and outdoor components and provides an overview of how wastewater is collected, treated, and returned to the environment. The tour involves continuous walking and standing, with limited seating available throughout the program.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.