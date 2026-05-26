Journey of Water - From Lake to Faucet

When you turn on your shower or fill a glass of water, have you ever wondered where that water comes from—and what happens before it reaches your home?

For many residents in the Towns of Dryden, Ithaca, and Lansing, as well as the Villages of Cayuga Heights and Lansing, drinking water is drawn from Cayuga Lake and treated at the Southern Cayuga Lake Intermunicipal Water Commission along the lake’s east shore. Join CSI for a guided tour of this facility to learn how water is collected from the lake, treated to meet drinking water standards, and distributed to homes and businesses across the region.

This 2-hour program includes a guided tour of the Plant. Participants will explore how drinking water is sourced, treated, and distributed through a combination of on-site observation, explanation, and discussion. The experience includes only indoor components and is primarily tour-based, with opportunities for questions and engagement throughout.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.