Journey of Water - Wild Wetlands, Fantastic Filters at Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge

Participants will explore the northern end of the Cayuga Lake watershed, focusing on the wetlands of Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge and their role as natural filters that help remove pollutants, toxins, and sediments from the water. The program includes close observation of the diverse plants and animals that inhabit this ecosystem, emphasizing its ecological significance. Following guided exploration, participants will engage in a hands-on activity to design and build simple water filtration systems using provided materials, applying concepts of filtration and testing the effectiveness of different approaches.

Hands-on and interactive, involving building demonstration water filters, observation, and group discussion. No prior experience needed.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.