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The Three Bears - Opera for Children

The Three Bears - Opera for Children

This twist on the familiar fairy tale begins when Goldilocks, a lonely girl who is looking for a place to belong, enters the home of the three bears uninvited, and the family schemes to frighten her away! Perfect for ages 12 & under!

Named as a nod to Binghamton’s famous carousels, Opera-Go-Round has been delivering excitement and education to schools throughout New York State and northern Pennsylvania for nearly 50 years.

Admission is free to all, and no registration is required for entry. The performance will take place in the Decker Room.

Broome County Public Library
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Tri-Cities Opera Company
6077720400
info@tricitiesopera.org
www,tricitiesopera.org
Broome County Public Library
185 Court Street
Binghamton, New York 13901