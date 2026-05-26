Journey of Water - Finger Lakes Farm Tour

Participants will explore connections between land use and water quality through a visit to Laughing Goat Fiber Farm in the southwestern portion of the Cayuga Lake watershed (Town of Ithaca). This working farm raises angora and cashmere goats, alpacas, and sheep to produce specialty fiber yarns and finished goods. During the experience, participants will observe how the farm manages animals and land and consider how agricultural practices can influence surrounding waterways and overall watershed health.

The visit includes a guided farm tour followed by a facilitated, hands-on learning activity. After the tour, participants will gather in a shaded area to engage with an Enviroscape watershed model to explore how topography, runoff, and human activities interact and influence water movement and water quality within a watershed system.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.