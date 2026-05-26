© 2026 WSKG

Please send correspondence and donations to the Vestal address below:
601 Gates Road
Vestal, NY 13850

217 N Aurora St
Ithaca, NY 14850

FCC LICENSE RENEWAL
FCC Public Files:
WSKG-FM · WSQX-FM · WSQG-FM · WSQE · WSQA · WSQC-FM · WSQN · WSKG-TV · WSKA
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Journey of Water - Finger Lakes Farm Tour

Journey of Water - Finger Lakes Farm Tour

Participants will explore connections between land use and water quality through a visit to Laughing Goat Fiber Farm in the southwestern portion of the Cayuga Lake watershed (Town of Ithaca). This working farm raises angora and cashmere goats, alpacas, and sheep to produce specialty fiber yarns and finished goods. During the experience, participants will observe how the farm manages animals and land and consider how agricultural practices can influence surrounding waterways and overall watershed health.

The visit includes a guided farm tour followed by a facilitated, hands-on learning activity. After the tour, participants will gather in a shaded area to engage with an Enviroscape watershed model to explore how topography, runoff, and human activities interact and influence water movement and water quality within a watershed system.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.

Laughing Goat Fiber Farm
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Community Science Institute
607-257-6606
info@communityscience.org
http://www.communityscience.org/journeyofwater/
Laughing Goat Fiber Farm
1485 Mecklenburg Road
Ithaca, New York 14850
607273-9212
lisa@laughinggoatfiber.com
www.laughinggoatfiber.com