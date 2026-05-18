Journey of Water - From Creek to Faucet

When you turn on the faucet to brush your teeth or wash your hands, have you ever wondered where that water comes from—and what happens before it reaches your home?

If you live in the City of Ithaca, your drinking water likely begins its journey in Six Mile Creek, which drains a 46-square-mile watershed. From there, the water is treated at the City’s Drinking Water Plant before being delivered to homes, schools, and businesses.

Join CSI for an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of the Six Mile Creek Water Treatment Plant, led by Laboratory Director and Watershed Coordinator Roxanna Johnston. Participants will explore how raw creek water is collected, treated, and distributed as safe drinking water. The tour introduces key water quality concepts and builds a deeper understanding of how we manage and protect this essential resource.

This 2-hour program includes a guided tour of the Six Mile Creek Water Treatment Plant and a short walk to Six Mile Creek. Participants will explore how drinking water is sourced, treated, and distributed through a combination of on-site observation, explanation, and discussion. The experience includes both outdoor and indoor components and is primarily tour-based, with opportunities for questions and engagement throughout.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.