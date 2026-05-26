Journey of Water - Stream Biomonitoring Fun! on Six Mile Creek at Plain Street

Who lives under the rocks in the creeks and streams that run through our parks and backyards—and what can they tell us about water quality and ecosystem health?

Join CSI at Six Mile Creek as we explore aquatic life found under the rocks near the Plain Street bridge. This family-friendly, hands-on program invites participants to wade into the stream in search of benthic macroinvertebrates—small, spineless organisms visible without a microscope that live at the bottom of the creek. We will collect and identify these organisms and learn how they are used to assess water quality and overall ecosystem health. Participants interested in following scientific protocols will also have the opportunity to assist in collecting an official sample after the main program has concluded.

This 1.5-hour program takes place entirely outdoors along Six Mile Creek in downtown Ithaca. The experience is highly hands-on and involves wading into shallow stream areas to collect and examine aquatic organisms. Caregivers must be able and willing to enter the creek alongside their child and actively participate in the in-stream portion of the program.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.

