Journey of Water - Water Quality Monitoring Cruise on Cayuga Lake

For the 19th consecutive year, CSI’s JoW program will partner with Discover Cayuga Lake to collect and analyze water samples from Cayuga Lake. Participants will learn field sampling techniques using professional-grade equipment and will assist in analyzing select water quality parameters aboard the vessel. The program also includes the collection of plankton samples using a plankton net, which will be examined under microscopes to observe and identify microscopic aquatic organisms. Following the cruise, samples will be analyzed in CSI’s state-certified laboratory, and resulting data will be incorporated into CSI’s online water quality database, contributing to long-term monitoring efforts and strengthening understanding of Cayuga Lake’s ecological health. This program offers a hands-on opportunity for participants of all ages to engage directly in real-world water quality science while enjoying a beautiful lake cruise!

All program activities will take place on board the vessel. Once the boat departs the dock, it will not return until the scheduled end of the program, except in cases of inclement weather or emergency.

About CSI: The Community Science Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and NYSDOH-certified water testing laboratory (ELAP #11790) dedicated to inspiring and empowering communities to safeguard water resources through volunteer monitoring, certified laboratory analyses, and education. For more information, visit our website: www.communityscience.org.

Accommodations: We are committed to making this program accessible and inclusive. Please contact us in advance to discuss specific needs or accommodations.