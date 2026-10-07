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Elections

WSKG's coverage of 2026 elections across our region
Recent Stories
A Wake County Board of Elections employee prepares a mail-in ballot to be sent out to a voter in September in Raleigh, N.C.
Matt Ramey
/
AP
NPR News
Why mailing a ballot close to Election Day may get it rejected for a late postmark
Hansi Lo Wang
If you're using the U.S. Postal Service to return a ballot close to Election Day, officials recommend getting it postmarked at a post office to avoid getting caught up in mail processing changes.
Watch 5:24
Democrats bet on pastors and ministers in midterms
Screenshot from WETM debate Oct. 6.
WIVB
Local News
NY23 congressional debate highlights similarities, differences between candidates
Natalie Abruzzo

WSKG Voter Guide 2026

  • Federal

    • NY19 - Riley v. Oberacker 
    • NY23 - Langworthy v. Gies  
    • NY24 - Claudia Tenney v. Alissa Ellman  

  • State

    • NY58 - Tom O’Mara v. Jim Bobreski
    • NY52 - Lea Webb v. Mike Bolles 
    • NY51 - Chris Tague v. Michele Frazier
    • Assembly 123 - Micha v. Norton v. Parker 
    • Assembly 124 - Christopher Friend v. Andy Fagan 
    • Assembly 133 - Andrea Bailey v. Gladys Flores 

  • County

    • BROOME

      • Broome County legislature 
      • Broome County sheriff - Akshar v. Ryan

    • CHEMUNG

      • Chemung County Executive - Mark Margeson v. Chris Moss
      • Chemung County Treasurer - Katlyn Colombani-Ruiz v. NO CHALLENGER
      • Chemung County Legislature 

    • STEUBEN

      • Steuben County Coroner - Jeff Spaulding v. NO ONE 
      • Schuyler County Treasurer - Holley Sokolowski v. NO ONE 
      • Schuyler County Coroner - Kirk Smith v. NO ONE 
      • Schuyler County Legislature