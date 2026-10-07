Elections
WSKG's coverage of 2026 elections across our region
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If you're using the U.S. Postal Service to return a ballot close to Election Day, officials recommend getting it postmarked at a post office to avoid getting caught up in mail processing changes.
WSKG Voter Guide 2026
Federal
- NY19 - Riley v. Oberacker
- NY23 - Langworthy v. Gies
- NY24 - Claudia Tenney v. Alissa Ellman
State
- NY58 - Tom O’Mara v. Jim Bobreski
- NY52 - Lea Webb v. Mike Bolles
- NY51 - Chris Tague v. Michele Frazier
- Assembly 123 - Micha v. Norton v. Parker
- Assembly 124 - Christopher Friend v. Andy Fagan
- Assembly 133 - Andrea Bailey v. Gladys Flores
County
BROOME
- Broome County legislature
- Broome County sheriff - Akshar v. Ryan
CHEMUNG
- Chemung County Executive - Mark Margeson v. Chris Moss
- Chemung County Treasurer - Katlyn Colombani-Ruiz v. NO CHALLENGER
- Chemung County Legislature
STEUBEN
- Steuben County Coroner - Jeff Spaulding v. NO ONE
- Schuyler County Treasurer - Holley Sokolowski v. NO ONE
- Schuyler County Coroner - Kirk Smith v. NO ONE
- Schuyler County Legislature